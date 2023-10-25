Birthday Club
Ball rolling on East Heights Elementary School renovations

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, the Board of Education has approved plans for the renovation of East Heights Elementary School.

The plan was approved at their latest board meeting.

The project will be divided in four phases including demolition, construction of new classrooms and changing the entryway of the front off space at the school.

The renovation project is protected to cost $17 million.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

