UE & USI raise money for Freidreich’s Ataxia, in exhibition baseball game

Cure FA baseball game UE vs USI
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fall exhibition season for college baseball, wrapped up, and it went out with a bang, at Bosse Field yesterday, and all for a great cause.

UE and USI played for the first time, since 2018, in the fourth annual, Cure FA game. F.A. stands for Freidreich’s Ataxia -- a debilitating, degenerative, neuromuscular disorder, that Sam Archuleta is battling.

Sam, is the son of USI baseball head coach, Tracy Archuleta, and proceeds from the game, went to benefit the research and fight against the disease.

“It’s so special. It’s a great turnout, great weather, great people, great teams, and I just can’t be more thankful for the people and teams who are able to come out here each and every year,” said Sam Archuleta, who’s battling Freidreich’s Ataxia. “I want to look at it more than just a disability, but I want to look at it more as a gift and I just want to adapt and move on and motivate myself from that.”

Sam says that their fundraising efforts, helped in the research and creation of the new drug, called Skyclarys, which is the first approved drug to treat F.A.

