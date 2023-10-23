Tri-State bands to compete in Indiana’s 50th State Marching Band Finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Tri-State high school bands will be heading to Indianapolis this weekend for the 50th State Marching Band Open Class Finals.

Students from Jasper, Evansville North, Reitz, Mater Dei, Tell City, Forest Park and South Spencer high schools will take to the field to perform their shows.

There are 42 total school marching bands competing statewide.

Those performances are set to take place Saturday, October 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to a release, doors will open at 9 a.m., with Scholastic Champion Exhibition performances starting at 9:25 a.m.

If you’re going to watch the competition, tickets for adults are $25 and $20 for students.

Officials say only mobile tickets (no paper tickets) will be sold, and a smartphone will be needed to present tickets for entry. You can visit issma.net/downloads/2023mbstateticketinfo.pdf for more ticket information.

