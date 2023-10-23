Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tri-State bands to compete in Indiana’s 50th State Marching Band Finals

Tri-State bands to compete in Indiana’s 50th State Marching Band Finals
Tri-State bands to compete in Indiana’s 50th State Marching Band Finals(BP Craddock)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Tri-State high school bands will be heading to Indianapolis this weekend for the 50th State Marching Band Open Class Finals.

Students from Jasper, Evansville North, Reitz, Mater Dei, Tell City, Forest Park and South Spencer high schools will take to the field to perform their shows.

There are 42 total school marching bands competing statewide.

Those performances are set to take place Saturday, October 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to a release, doors will open at 9 a.m., with Scholastic Champion Exhibition performances starting at 9:25 a.m.

If you’re going to watch the competition, tickets for adults are $25 and $20 for students.

Officials say only mobile tickets (no paper tickets) will be sold, and a smartphone will be needed to present tickets for entry. You can visit issma.net/downloads/2023mbstateticketinfo.pdf for more ticket information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation on SR 145
Name released of victim killed in overnight shooting in Tell City
Murder investigation underway in Evansville after two bodies found in home
Murder investigation underway in Evansville after two bodies found in home
Fire at Princeton Lawn & Power
Firefighters on scene battling blaze at Princeton Lawn & Power
JENNIFER MARIE SMITH
EPD: Walmart employee arrested for cashing imaginary lottery tickets
“Everybody said I was crazy”: Dubois Co. man bikes 100K miles in his lifetime
“Everybody said I was crazy”: Dubois Co. man bikes 100K miles in his lifetime

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity hosting groundbreaking ceremony for new training center
Habitat for Humanity hosting groundbreaking ceremony for new training center
Owensboro Middle takes on Red Ribbon Week, hopes to prevent drug use
Owensboro Middle takes on Red Ribbon Week, hopes to prevent drug use
EPD investigating after residents garage, fence catches fire
EPD investigating after residents garage, fence catches fire
10/23 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines