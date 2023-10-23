“Please, God, stop the war:” Tri-State Palestinians hold peaceful protest in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State Palestinians and allies are letting their voices be heard about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

A large group of people gathered at the four freedoms monument, calling for an end to the occupation of Palestine.

Dozens of Palestinian flags flew Sunday afternoon Sunday on the Evansville riverfront as a couple hundred people gathered peacefully to protest violence in Israel and Gaza.

Several demonstrators called for an end to the occupation of Palestine, some called for an end to what they call genocide in Gaza and others still called just for peace.

Organizers told 14 News there were representatives present at the rally from all over the Tri-state, including Henderson and Owensboro.

Speakers called for demonstrators to contact their legislators to demand a ceasefire so aid can come in and help those injured in the Gaza Strip.

Leaders of local churches were also present to call for prayers for the Palestinian people.

For some protestors, however, the demands were personal. Palestinian-American Angelo Bassan Jawabreh told 14 News he remembers growing up in a Palestinian city in occupied West Bank, taking hours to cross military checkpoints just to get to school.

“My parents would say, don’t look at the soldiers, don’t do this, don’t do that,” Jawabreh said. “We lived in fear, total fear all our lives, so it became something normal to live in fear, to live under tear gas and gun shots.”

Jawabreh said he’s protesting to give his Palestinian brothers and sisters back home a voice to talk about these problems.

“Nobody ever said the last 75 years, that Palestine, or Palestinians have the right to defend themselves. It’s like we have no rights whatsoever, not even to defend ourselves,” Jawabreh said.

Jawabreh said with all the news coming out about what’s happening in Gaza, it’s been hard for his family.

“My heart is broken. I am speechless when I am watching TV,” Jawabreh said. “I can’t try to say anything except please, God, stop the war. Stop the killing of children on both sides.”

Jawabreh isn’t alone. Hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Evansville, calling for an end to the violence as they chanted, “Free Palestine,” and, “We want freedom.”

Rally spokesperson Naheed Murtaza says rallies like the one Sunday have been popping up all around the country because Palestinians are tired of occupation.

“It’s an atrocity that’s happening to the Gaza, and we want our leaders to acknowledge that for their constituents who are also members of the Tri-State community who are Palestinian,” said Murtaza.

Jawabreh’s son Qais says the crowd that showed up for the peaceful demonstration is a reminder to his family that they’re not alone.

“It brings like a good feeling to me, and it just brings hope to me and my family,” Qais said.

Evansville Police officers provided security during the rally. While demonstrators remained peaceful, a few people driving through the area stopped to yell obscenities at the crowd.

