Owensboro Middle takes on Red Ribbon Week, hopes to prevent drug use

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, it’s Red Ribbon Week for schools across the country.

This is a week for teachers to promote a drug-free lifestyle and educate their students on the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse, a little over 8% of 12-17 year old children reported using drugs within the last month, that adds up to be over 2 million children.

At Owensboro Middle School, teachers and administrators are hoping to bring that number down and they’re doing it with a spirit week.

Students are being asked to take part in different dress up days, and when they get to school, a part of the day will be set aside to have those discussions about drug and alcohol use.

On Monday, students at Owensboro Middle will come to school in mix match clothes.

Sandy Swift, a seventh grade teacher at OMS, said “In all reality, wearing mixed match clothes on Monday, is not going to keep kids from doing drugs. But, what we’re hoping is that when your parents say ‘why are you mix match today?’ the kids say ‘oh its red ribbon week’, then they have that awareness and have those conversations, and it’s those conversations that can make a difference.”

The entire week will be used for a different spirit day, with the hope to not only bring attention to the issue, but create a comfortable atmosphere to talk openly within your family if an issue with drugs does occur.

