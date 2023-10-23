Nice and sunny today, warmer-than-average all week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A chilly start to the day with morning lows ranging from upper 30s to low to mid 40s. Some areas of patchy fog are also possible this morning, but it is not a widespread issue.

Once the sun gets overhead, any fog will quickly burn away and our temperatures will begin to climb out of the 40s and through the 50s. We will break into the mid to upper 60s around lunchtime before topping out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon under ample sunshine!

Clouds will start to roll in tonight, but tonight will also not be as chilly. Temperatures will only fall back into the low to mid 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, but a warm breeze from the south will still push our temperatures into the upper 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will also be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower may be possible Wednesday or Thursday, but most of us will stay dry. There is a better chance of rain Friday, but we are still only talking about a few scattered showers.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances linger into the weekend, but it will not be a washout. We are not expecting any widespread or heavy rain at this time. High temperatures will remain warmer than average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

