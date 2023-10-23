Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

10/23 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Developing this morning, Evansville police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a west side home.

Indiana State Police say one person is dead in Tell City after a shooting over the weekend and the suspect is still at large.

Protests and rallies were held across the nation this weekend, including right here in Evansville calling for peace in the Middle East.

House Republicans are still on the hunt for a new speaker. Until a new speaker is voted in, the house is stuck in a stalemate.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

