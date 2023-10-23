Birthday Club
Memorial Boys Soccer is state-bound once again, after 12th Semistate Title

Memorial boys soccer state bound
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day, Saturday, for the Memorial boys soccer team. The Tigers won the program’s 12th semistate championship, with a dramatic, 2-1 win, over Indianapolis Brebeuf.

Tied 1-1 late in the game, Tristan Tas sent a beautiful cross, in front of the goal, and senior Kortlen Sears was right there, to score the game-winner. It’s been quite the turnaround for Bill Vieth’s club, this season, who at one point, was 3-7, with 5 straight losses, but since then, has won 10 times and tied once.

“Last year, at this same stage, we lost to them and it was kind of a heartbreaker for us. I’m just so proud of our guys and the effort they put in, and they just stood up and would not be defeated,” said Memorial boys soccer head coach, Bill Vieth, Jr. “In August and early September, we saw glimpses of it, but we’re young and there’s no doubt about that. About September 15, we started putting it all together and it’s been a great ride since then.”

“It feels good for everything we’ve worked for this season,” said Memorial senior Kortlen Sears. “From coming back from a bad season, it feels amazing to help this team get to state. I know what we’re capable of. Coach trusted everybody, and we got the job done.”

So, Memorial boys soccer plays in the class 2A state championship, on Saturday, at 1:30 eastern, against Mishawaka Marian, at Carroll Stadium, in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

