Habitat for Humanity hosting groundbreaking ceremony for new training center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is having groundbreaking ceremony on a new training center.

According to a release, that center is Ms. Virginia’s Education & Training Center, a first-time homeowner education facility.

Officials say the project is being funded by IMPACT100 Owensboro and both Habitat and IMPACT100 invite the community out for this celebration Monday, October 23.

Habitat was awarded the IMPACT100 grant in 2022 and has spent the time since getting a site development plan together. In the time, however, Habitat has developed a complete yearlong curriculum full of workshops and classes rooted in necessary homeownership skills and responsibilities.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to begin at noon on the property next to the Habitat office located at 2930 West 4th Street.

