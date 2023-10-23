Forest Park Boys Soccer is state-bound for first time ever

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an historic day at Bundrant Stadium, for the Forest Park boys soccer program, on Saturday afternoon. That’s because the Rangers punched their ticket to the state finals, for the first time ever.

This was only the third time, that Forest Park boys soccer had ever played in the semistate, meaning they had the lost the previous two times, including last year, when they lost to this same Greenwood Christian team, 1-0. No doubt, that heartbreak was on their minds: from last year, until kickoff yesterday.

“We wanted to see them again. I don’t know how they did it. They beat Oldenburg Academy and Covenant Christian last week. They found a way to get here too, so it was sweet to beat them,” said Forest Park boys soccer head coach, Michael Forester. “I’m so happy for our six seniors. I’ve been wanting to get them to the state finals for years now. It took 94 minutes plus PK’s, but we did it.”



“It feels amazing to be able to do this,” said Rangers’ goalie, Charlie Hasenour. “Nobody from Forest Park soccer has ever made it to the state finals, and now we get to be the first ones to actually play in it.”



“It’s very special,” said Rangers’ senior Carter Giesler. “I love to be the first team that went to state, and it’s an honor.”



So now, Forest Park will face Bethany Christian, in the class 1A state finals, on Saturday, at 11 a.m. eastern time, at Carroll Stadium, in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.