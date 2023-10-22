Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in Jasper

(WVVA)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a man left the scene of a crash and took of running through a cornfield Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Wernsing Road and 231.

Police say they used bloodhounds to find David Bozell. They say he had drugs on him and a suspended license.

Bozell was taken to the Dubois County jail.

No one was hurt in the crash.

