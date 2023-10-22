Birthday Club
Local veterans take Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Saturday

Local veterans take Honor Flight to spend Saturday in Washington D.C.
Local veterans take Honor Flight to spend Saturday in Washington D.C.(EVV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 15th Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is in the nation’s capital right now.

The plane taking off from Evansville Regional Airport Saturday morning.

They’re scheduled to land back in the Tri-State around 7:45 p.m. with the welcome home parade starting around 8:30 p.m.

We’ll have more from the welcome home parade tonight on 14 News at 10.

