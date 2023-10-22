Local veterans take Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 15th Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is in the nation’s capital right now.

The plane taking off from Evansville Regional Airport Saturday morning.

They’re scheduled to land back in the Tri-State around 7:45 p.m. with the welcome home parade starting around 8:30 p.m.

We’ll have more from the welcome home parade tonight on 14 News at 10.

