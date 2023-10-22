Troopers investigate overnight shooting in Perry County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement officials in Perry County are releasing new details about an “active investigation” that has kept them out near SR 145 nearly all morning.

Sheriff Alan Malone tells 14 News that deputies were called out to the area between Attic Road and Saint Joseph Cemetery Road for a shooting shortly before 2 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., SR 145 is still closed as crew continue their investigation; however, Sheriff Malone says it is expected to re-open soon.

We’re told Indiana State Police troopers were called to the scene to help investigate.

The sheriff’s office confirms that this incident is not a threat to the public at this time.

14 News is working on getting more information and will keep you updated on-air and online as new details are released.

