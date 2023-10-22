Firefighters on scene battling blaze at Princeton Lawn & Power

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters and other first responders are currently on scene of a business fire on the east side of Princeton.

That’s according to Gibson County dispatch, who tells us crews were called to the fire at Princeton Lawn & Power.

Officials tell us Broadway Street is currently shut down as crews continue to battle that fire.

Photos shared with us from Gibson County News & Talk show visible flames coming from the building and deep gray smoke billowing into the sky.

This is a developing story. 14 News is working on bringing you more information.

