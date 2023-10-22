Evansville-based artist invited to exclusive international art festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville-based artist is preparing to have his art displayed at an international art festival.

This week, Fort Branch-native Andrew Cooper will ship out new work for display at Art Basel Miami, one of the largest and most exclusive art fairs in the world.

Cooper says this will be his third year participating, but he’s been invited to bring more work than ever before. Six of his new paintings will be on display.

He tells us it’s a great chance for him to get inspired by the other artists and to get his still life collection noticed.

That’s because lots of celebrities attend the fair to discover new artists.

“Thousands of people come around from the world, Kanye was there last year, Leonardo DiCaprio -- like all of the names and they buy art. It’s a very exclusive event, and I’m really happy to be there,” he says.

Cooper has already shown his paintings in London and Switzerland, but all his work is made in his live-in studio on Evansville’s west side.

The exhibition runs December 8th to 10th.

