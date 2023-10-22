Dispatch: Possible homicide on Mt. Vernon Ave. in Evansville
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms law enforcement officials are investigating a possible homicide on Mount Vernon Avenue.
According to dispatch, police were called to a deceased subject run at the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue Saturday at 3:33 p.m.
An on-duty sergeant says when police arrived on scene they found two people deceased inside a home.
Officials say this is a possible homicide and are continuing to investigate.
We will continue to update you as this story develops.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.