Dispatch: Possible homicide on Mt. Vernon Ave. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms law enforcement officials are investigating a possible homicide on Mount Vernon Avenue.

According to dispatch, police were called to a deceased subject run at the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue Saturday at 3:33 p.m.

An on-duty sergeant says when police arrived on scene they found two people deceased inside a home.

Officials say this is a possible homicide and are continuing to investigate.

