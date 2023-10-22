Birthday Club
A cool Sunday to make way for a warm week

5/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak in the mid-60s today. It will be the last day when our high temperature will sit near our average before a stretch of warmer weather moves in.

The skies will continue to be mostly clear and sunny during the next week. Our high temperature will peak in the mid-70s tomorrow and then gradually increase over the next few days.

A high-pressure system to our east and an incoming cold front to our northwest will create a steady stream of warmer air from the south over the next week. This will break during the coming weekend with scattered storms which will also see our temperature start to come back down.

