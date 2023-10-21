Birthday Club
‘Terror on the Trails’ haunted attraction gives proceeds to families in need

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s opening night for one haunted trail in Henderson.

Hearing screams means a job well done for these scare actor volunteers at Terror on the Trail in Henderson.

“We know we’re gonna scare them every time, every time, absolutely,” one scare actor volunteer said.

Just like any other haunted house, it’s meant to scare you.

“To be honest, hoping maybe I can make someone piss their pants,” Cullen Miller, another scare actor said.

The goal for this haunted trail though is to do more than just make you sleep with the light on.

“This year we got to donate to several different families,” said Jada Hamby, Terror on the Trail coordinator.

All of the proceeds they make are given to a family, or families, in need.

This year they’re hoping to split it up among five families.

“He has something called lissencephaly, so that means in Latin, smooth brain,” said Caleb Starr.

Ashley and Caleb Starr are one of the families chosen to receive this year’s money.

They say it’ll go toward giving their son Benaiah the intensive care he needs.

“We’re very blessed and happy and thankful,” said Caleb.

With this being Terror on the Trail’s 14th year carrying on the tradition, the Starr’s aren’t the only ones who are grateful for it.

“I had been in and out of some hard times at work while my daughter had health issues,” said Miller.

Miller was one of the recipients last year. He’s come back this year as a volunteer to help another family in need.

He’s just one example of how this trail is the scare that keeps on giving.

“What we do here definitely matters. Whatever we can do to alleviate some stress for these families really just goes a long way,” said Hamby.

Friday night was opening night but if you missed it, they’ll be putting on their second and final haunted trail of the year tomorrow night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

