Sunny but cooler Sunday, warmer next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Saturday helped temperatures up to the 80-degree mark in much of the Tri-State. Clear overnight with more sunshine but cooler mid 60s for Sunday. The warm air moves in again to kick off the work week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will peak near 80. Clouds will increase a little each day. Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday as highs ease into the lower 70s. A cold front will bring more widespread and significant rainfall chances on Friday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.