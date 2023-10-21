Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Sunny but cooler Sunday, warmer next week

80′s possible
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Saturday helped temperatures up to the 80-degree mark in much of the Tri-State.  Clear overnight with more sunshine but cooler mid 60s for Sunday.   The warm air moves in again to kick off the work week.  Highs Monday through Wednesday will peak near 80.  Clouds will increase a little each day.   Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday as highs ease into the lower 70s.  A cold front will bring more widespread and significant rainfall chances on Friday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation on Frisse
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
Michael Andrew Rodenberg
70-year-old man accused of child molesting in Vanderburgh Co.
Bicyclist hit by car seriously injured, airlifted to local hospital
Cyclist hit by car seriously injured, airlifted to local hospital
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
Ohio escapee caught in Henderson manhunt takes plea deal

Latest News

Beautiful weekend ahead !
Beautiful weekend ahead !
14 First Alert Forecast
Beautiful weekend ahead !
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 10.20.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 10.20.23
10/20 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/20 14 First Alert Sunrise