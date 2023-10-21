Birthday Club
National Drug Take Back Day is one week away

(Pixabay)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The DEA and other law enforcement agencies will be collecting thousands of pounds of drugs next weekend for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to get rid of unused prescription drugs.

According to their website, the day also aims to teach the community about the potential harm medication abuse can cause.

More than 15 drop-off locations will be set up around the Tri-State on October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and to find your nearest location, click here.

