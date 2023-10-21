EPD: Walmart employee arrested for cashing imaginary lottery tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are accusing a Walmart employee of fraud after police say she was caught stealing from the company.

Friday morning, officers were called to the First Avenue Walmart for a reported theft. Police spoke with two Walmart workers who claimed an employee who had been stealing from them since August.

The employees told officers that Jennifer M. Smith, 43, refunded several transactions and pocketed the cash.

Smith also cashed out fictitious lottery tickets, which she used to buy Apple gift cards, according to an affidavit.

When speaking to the suspect, police say Smith admitted to the crimes and told officers she bought the Apple gift cards for her son.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on theft and fraud charges. She has since bonded out.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.