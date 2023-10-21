“Call us:” EPD says multiple complaints launched investigation leading to drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A months long investigation lead to a large scale drug bust Thursday afternoon.

The drug bust took place at a home on Margybeth Avenue where 8 people were were arrested.

Police say the drug bust isn’t the biggest they’ve had, but it’s certainly significant based off of how many people were arrested. They say this all began from multiple complaints they received about the home here on Evansville’s south east side.

“Whenever neighbors call and complain saying they’re tired of seeing drug activity on their street, just know that we’re working on it,” said Sergeant Anna Gray.

Sergeant Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department says people called complaining about a lot of people coming in and out of a home on Margybeth Avenue in a short period of time. Sergeant Gray says when police arrived to watch the home prior to serving the warrants, that’s exactly what they saw.

“They actually witnessed 25 people coming and going from the home, short term traffic which is very consistent with drug trafficking,” Sgt. Gray said.

According to affidavits, the original investigation surrounded Rolshon Hudson, but quickly expanded as the investigation continued.

Police also discovered that two of the accused were serious violent felons, and that guns were in the home. That’s why the SWAT team was called in to help.

“We want to take narcotics off the street, we want to take dangerous people off the street, but beyond that, we want people to be safe and we don’t want people to get hurt,” said Sgt. Gray.

Police would find five guns in the home, along with multiple drugs, scales and money.

According to Sgt. Gray, one of the violent felons, refused to come out at first, but eventually did, and they found two guns in the crawl space with him.

One of the drugs authorities were searching for was fentanyl, a drug Sgt. Gray says has changed the way they approach drug busts.

“That fear of, we can potentially overdose if we touch something wrong, or inhale the powder if it’s in the room, that certainly has been a big change,” said Sgt. Gray.

She says now law enforcement mask up and glove up to ensure their safety on scenes with fentanyl. And safety is something she says she hopes the neighbors who called feel a sense of now.

“Call us, use our tip line, and just be patient with us,” said Sgt. Gray.

Those eight people who were arrested on last check remain in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Most face just common nuisance related charges, while others face more severe charges.

Sgt. Gray encourages people to continue to call in tips of suspected drug selling or buying to them, so they can investigate and hopefully get potentially deadly drugs off of the street.

