UE announces closure at Walnut St, S. Frederick St. intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced Friday that another closure has been planned near the college.

They say that closure will be on Walnut Street near Frederick.

According to a release, the closure will go into effect Monday, October 23, and will coincide with the work being done as part of the Walnut-Weinbach construction project.

UE community members will no longer be able to go west on Walnut from South Frederick Street for the duration of the project.

A release shows bollards on Walnut St. between Ridgway and Carson Center will be removed to allow a turnaround in the median for delivery vehicles to exit through the westbound lane of Walnut.

A stop sign will be placed at the turnaround to control the traffic entering the westbound lane.

