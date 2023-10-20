Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

UE announces closure at Walnut St, S. Frederick St. intersection

UE announces closure at Walnut St, S. Frederick St. intersection
UE announces closure at Walnut St, S. Frederick St. intersection(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced Friday that another closure has been planned near the college.

They say that closure will be on Walnut Street near Frederick.

According to a release, the closure will go into effect Monday, October 23, and will coincide with the work being done as part of the Walnut-Weinbach construction project.

UE community members will no longer be able to go west on Walnut from South Frederick Street for the duration of the project.

A release shows bollards on Walnut St. between Ridgway and Carson Center will be removed to allow a turnaround in the median for delivery vehicles to exit through the westbound lane of Walnut.

A stop sign will be placed at the turnaround to control the traffic entering the westbound lane.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation on Frisse
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
Hospitalized woman may face charges after crash in Union County, sheriff says
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest

Latest News

Bicycle Accident
Bicyclist hit by car seriously injured, airlifted to local hospital
Lainey Wilson set to perform in Evansville’s Ford Center
Lainey Wilson set to perform in Evansville’s Ford Center
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
Emergency crews in Henderson responding to house fire on Wathen Ln.
Emergency crews in Henderson responding to house fire on Wathen Ln.