Tri-State mayors come together for discussion-filled lunch in Evansville

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about some big projects planned in several Tri-State counties.

Mayors from four of our biggest cities got together today for lunch to talk about working together for the good of the region.

The luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza and sponsored by the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership - which will soon be led by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke when his term expires.

Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt talked about plans for a new city pool. Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says there will be a groundbreaking Monday for a much needed new apartment complex.

Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says they are still working on trying to get funding for a new convention center at Audubon State Park.

