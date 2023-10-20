Touchdown Live! Week 10

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week 10 of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

Jasper at Bosse

Boonville at Reitz

Memorial at Central

Bedford North Lawrence at Harrison

Mt. Vernon at Gibson Southern

Pike Central at Princeton

Charlestown at Heritage Hills

Corydon at Southridge

Mater Dei at Tell City

North Posey at Perry Central

Mitchell at Forest Park

North Daviess at Tecumseh

Christian Co. at Henderson Co.

Apollo at Marshall Co.

Daviess Co. at McCracken Co.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.