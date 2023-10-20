Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Touchdown Live! Week 10

Touchdown Live! WFIE
Touchdown Live! WFIE(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week 10 of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

Jasper at Bosse

Boonville at Reitz

Memorial at Central

Bedford North Lawrence at Harrison

Mt. Vernon at Gibson Southern

Pike Central at Princeton

Charlestown at Heritage Hills

Corydon at Southridge

Mater Dei at Tell City

North Posey at Perry Central

Mitchell at Forest Park

North Daviess at Tecumseh

Christian Co. at Henderson Co.

Apollo at Marshall Co.

Daviess Co. at McCracken Co.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation on Frisse
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
Hospitalized woman may face charges after crash in Union County, sheriff says
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
Owensboro looks to secure funding for 70 new affordable homes
Owensboro applying for $10M grant to build 70 new affordable homes

Latest News

Hear from the Head Coaches of both Game of the Week teams
Hear from the Head Coaches of both Game of the Week teams
Terry Twins play crucial role in Tell City Football’s improved season
Terry Twins play crucial role in Tell City Football’s improved season
Touchdown Live Player of the Week
O’Ryan Curry wins week 9 Player of the Week
In the Huddle
TOUCHDOWN LIVE! Week 10 In the Huddle