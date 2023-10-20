Birthday Club
Terry Twins play crucial role in Tell City Football’s improved season
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you watch a Tell City football game, it’s tough to miss the big, bruising running back breaking tackles across the field. But, there isn’t just one of them... There’s two.

“You know, they’re just big, physical football players,” said Tell City Football Head Coach Malin Webb.

So who are these guys, and why are their play styles so similar? We have to meet them to find out.

“I’m Landon Terry. I’m Noah Terry. And we are the Terry Twins.”

They’re parents, Logan and Brittany, knew there was a competitive spark from the beginning during second grade flag football.

“Their main goal was to beat each other, not so much beat the other team, but to get more yards than their brother, more points, better blocks,” said their father Logan Terry.

“Whenever one does one thing, the other one knows I can do that too, and I can probably do that better, so it’s just back and forth,” said Brittany Terry.

But all of that competition is what makes the boys better.

“We build off of each other. It’s the reason why we are not becoming complacent or staying stagnant,” said Landon Terry.

“Every week we’re trying to get better,” said Noah. “It helps to never take a play off. You don’t want to have the other one do better, so you have to block harder, run harder, never take a play off.”

At the end of the day, it’s all love, an unbreakable bond.

Before leaving though, their dad says they had one difference, could they guess what it was?

“Probably I’m the better looking one,” said Landon. “He probably said he was a harder worker,” said Noah.

The answer, after a moment to think?

“About ten pounds.”

