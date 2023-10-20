Birthday Club
Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers practice as semi-state draws near
By Ethan Shan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight, Reitz’ marching band prepared for their semi-state competition this weekend.

The Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers have been practicing for the whole semester for state competition.

Students are excited to show everyone not only the music, but the story behind the performance.

Band Director Alex Grimm says it’s more then just a team - its a family.

“It’s like every family, every family has some bumps along the road and that’s the good life lesson that we teach here is how to mend those and how to come together,” he says. “Even though you may not all get along, you come together to put this kind of product on the field and it’s been awesome to see them learn those lessons and just work together as a team.”

The competition is Saturday at Pike High School in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

