Puppies let loose near busy highway in Muhlenberg County

(Source: Pexels)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms police officers and animal shelter workers are trying to catch puppies that were let loose near Exit 58 in Central City.

According to dispatch officials, a call came in around 2 p.m. to report that puppies were abandoned in that area.

Muhlenberg County Humane Society says they are brindle puppies, which is coat coloring pattern that is often described as being “tiger-striped”.

“Please slow down if you are in this area,” says humane society officials on social media. “Our staff is trying to get them safely picked up.”

The question as to “who” or “why” someone would have done this is unclear, we’re told by dispatch. Officers are still on scene trying to catch the puppies.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

