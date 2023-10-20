Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Man arrested after running from officers with loaded gun near school

Police: Man arrested after running from officers with loaded gun near school
By Haley Kerby
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man is in jail after he ran from officers with a loaded gun near a school.

According to officials, that school was Academy for Innovative Studies.

Police say it started on Diamond Avenue when they saw a car with a license plate that didn’t match.

They followed the car into the Lic’s Deli drive thru.

That’s when they saw 32-year-old Codey Ritchison who had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say after noticing them, Ritchison got out of the car and ran off.

Officers say they could see he was holding a gun.

Police say he then dropped it near the Academy for Innovative Studies.

Officers say it was loaded and had a bullet in the chamber.

Ritchison was later caught in the Academy’s parking lot.

He’s now facing multiple charges.

Ritchison has also been convicted twice for felony possession of a gun and resisting police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation on Frisse
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
High school cross country runner receives life-changing surgery
High school cross country runner receives life-changing surgery
white image wfie
Player of the Week
Hospitalized woman may face charges after crash in Union County, sheriff says

Latest News

10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Police: Man arrested after running from officers with loaded gun near school
Police: Man arrested after running from officers with loaded gun near school
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville