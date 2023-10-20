Police: Man arrested after running from officers with loaded gun near school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man is in jail after he ran from officers with a loaded gun near a school.

According to officials, that school was Academy for Innovative Studies.

Police say it started on Diamond Avenue when they saw a car with a license plate that didn’t match.

They followed the car into the Lic’s Deli drive thru.

That’s when they saw 32-year-old Codey Ritchison who had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say after noticing them, Ritchison got out of the car and ran off.

Officers say they could see he was holding a gun.

Police say he then dropped it near the Academy for Innovative Studies.

Officers say it was loaded and had a bullet in the chamber.

Ritchison was later caught in the Academy’s parking lot.

He’s now facing multiple charges.

Ritchison has also been convicted twice for felony possession of a gun and resisting police.

