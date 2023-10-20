Owensboro applying for $10M grant to build 70 new affordable homes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials moved to apply for a grant Tuesday that will help alleviate some of the city’s affordable housing problems.

The $10 million grant would come from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Owensboro Community Development Director Abby Shelton says if the city gets the money, it would be put towards building about 70 multi-family rental homes.

Shelton says city housing market studies have shown an acute need for affordable housing. She tells us many of the city’s residents pay up to 50% of their income on housing.

“Hopefully with this funding we can provide those families that are in dire needs of getting ahead, and paying medical bills, and having to make impossible choices whether they’re going to feed their family or have a house to live in,” she said.

According to Shauna Boom, Housing Authority of Owensboro Executive Director, there are more than 600 people on the wait list for project-based housing and housing choice vouchers.

She says there’s just not enough housing to meet demand.

“We have calls daily. Individuals that are living in their cars, individuals that are homeless or in need of emergency housing for whatever reason,” she said.

Because of high demand, she says many families have to wait two years on their wait list, and families that don’t have time to wait years, are out of luck.

“Emergency housing is not an option with us, we just don’t have any availability,” she said.

Shelton says if the city is awarded the funding, officials will call for bids to build both new and renovated homes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.