Ohio escapee caught in Henderson manhunt takes plea deal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - James Lee, the wanted prison escapee that made national news headlines earlier this year, has taken a plea deal.

That’s according to Henderson County Commonwealth Attorney Herb McKee, who tells us Lee stood in front of the court and pled guilty Friday morning.

Court records show Lee was sentenced to eight years for charges of Fleeing Evading Police, Wanton Endangerment and Receiving Stolen Property.

McKee says the time Lee will face in Kentucky will run consecutive in addition to any time he will receive on the escape charge in Ohio and the additional 18 years he has remaining on his Ohio sentence.

“We’re going to be in contact with the state of Ohio to see if they’ll hold him for his consecutive (additional) Kentucky sentence,” says McKee in an email. “If they will, then I imagine the Kentucky Department of Corrections would let him serve his time there in a higher security prison.”

James Lee was caught by law enforcement officers after escaping an Ohio prison with the help of inmate Bradley Gillespie, who drowned while trying to avoid arrest in Henderson, Kentucky.

