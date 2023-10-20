Birthday Club
Lainey Wilson set to perform in Evansville’s Ford Center

Lainey Wilson set to perform in Evansville’s Ford Center
Lainey Wilson set to perform in Evansville's Ford Center
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Singer songwriter and breakthrough actress, Lainey Wilson has announced she will be performing over 35 dates across America on her headlining “Country’s Cool Again Tour” next year.

According to a press release, one of those 35 dates includes a stop in Evansville.

That concert is set for November 2, 2024 at the Ford Center.

Tickets will be available starting with presale beginning Monday, October 23.

Officials say additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. at LaineyWilson.com.

