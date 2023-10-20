Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Henderson working to make 2024 Solar Eclipse a stellar experience

Previous Solar Eclipse
Previous Solar Eclipse(MGN)
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Henderson, officials are working on plans for one of the biggest events of next year - the 2024 Solar Eclipse.

It’s expected to bring in thousands of visitors. This morning, Emergency Management officials held a meeting to discuss the eclipse. which will happen on April 8.

EMA Director Kenny Garrett tells us the city learned a lot during the 2017 solar eclipse, but there are still things to work on.

Garrett says they are working with the city and county to make it a safe, fun event.

“We’re trying to do everything locally, as far as with law enforcement, to help with traffic and medical services in case we do have people who get into some type of medical situation on the side of the road where we would have to send a ambulance out,” he tells us.

Garret also says leaders are currently look at having public viewing areas for the eclipse.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation on Frisse
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
Hospitalized woman may face charges after crash in Union County, sheriff says
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest

Latest News

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
Ohio escapee caught in Henderson manhunt takes plea deal
Michael Andrew Rodenberg
70-year-old man accused of child molesting in Vanderburgh Co.
Gas leak reported on Weinbach and Walnut Street
UE announces closure at Walnut St, S. Frederick St. intersection
UE announces closure at Walnut St, S. Frederick St. intersection