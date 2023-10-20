Henderson working to make 2024 Solar Eclipse a stellar experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Henderson, officials are working on plans for one of the biggest events of next year - the 2024 Solar Eclipse.

It’s expected to bring in thousands of visitors. This morning, Emergency Management officials held a meeting to discuss the eclipse. which will happen on April 8.

EMA Director Kenny Garrett tells us the city learned a lot during the 2017 solar eclipse, but there are still things to work on.

Garrett says they are working with the city and county to make it a safe, fun event.

“We’re trying to do everything locally, as far as with law enforcement, to help with traffic and medical services in case we do have people who get into some type of medical situation on the side of the road where we would have to send a ambulance out,” he tells us.

Garret also says leaders are currently look at having public viewing areas for the eclipse.

