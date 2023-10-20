Henderson animal shelter overwhelmed with stray dog crisis

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Humane Society is in a Code Red situation due to the excessive number of dogs coming into the shelter.

There are many different dogs at the shelter that are trying to find a home as soon as possible.

“We are getting calls 24/7 on stray animals,” said Henderson Human Society president, Stacey McCord Crooks.

Crooks has worked for the Humane Society for 13 years.

“I have never seen it this bad,” said Crooks.

The shelter is full, and the strays don’t stop coming. Soon, they’ll need to make some tough decisions.

“We do not want to euthanize any animals because of space, that is not what our goal is,” said Crooks.

The Henderson Human Society put a plea out on social media for folks to adopt, it at least attracted Audi Fuchs.

“I follow the Humane society and I know they’re pretty full, so we’re just thinking about taking one home,” said Fuchs.

Fuchs will foster Dozer and if it goes well, she’ll adopt him, but that still leaves a whole shelter full of dogs who have to hope someone comes for them.

“If anybody can foster, if anyone is looking for a wonderful family member, please, come check out our dogs,” said Crooks.

Click here for more information on how you can foster and adopt dogs from the Henderson Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.