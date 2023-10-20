Hear from the Head Coaches of both Game of the Week teams

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Bosse Bulldogs host the Jasper Wildcats for our week ten game of the week. We spoke with both coaches this week ahead of the matchup.

First up, Jasper. The Wildcats, in meeting number one, got the upper hand over Bosse. But since then, the Bulldogs have settled into a much better offense stride, while their defense finds their rhythm as well. Head Coach Tony Lewis knows just as well as everyone else, their game plan has to start with slowing down one man.

“I think, Bosse, the first thing that comes to mind is Elijah Wagner,” said Coach Lewis. “He had over 500 yards and six touchdowns last week against Harrison. He’s a dynamic player, they have a dynamic offense. They have a lot of athletes around him, but he obviously is the engine that makes that offense go. As we told our kids throughout film sessions and throughout this week in practice, it’s scramble drill times ten.”

Over to the Bosse Bulldogs, it’s a chance at revenge after falling to the Wildcats early in the season in an offensive battle, 56-34. Head Coach Stephen Mullen knows they need to use the time they have to look back on the film and get better.

“It’s a familiar opponent again,” said Coach Mullen. “We can watch back and see what we did wrong defensively last time and some of the things we messed up offensively as well. Kind of seeing what maybe worked for other guys that maybe had success against Jasper stopping that triple option. It’s a hard offense to stop, you have to be disciplined and know your roles, and that’s our biggest teaching moment these next few days.”

The game kicks off at Enlow Field at 6:30.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.