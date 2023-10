EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are out working to fix a gas leak on Weinbach Avenue and Walnut Street in Evansville.

That’s according to the Evansville Fire Department, who posted about the leak on social media shortly before 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters urge everyone to avoid the area while crews work to fix the issue.

