Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Friday Sunrise Headlines

10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re working to learn more after eight people were taken into custody following a heavy police presence in an Evansville neighborhood.

A woman was thrown from her vehicle, and flown to the hospital after an accident Thursday morning.

The sheriff says there were illegal drugs found on scene.

President Biden addressed the nation Thursday night vowing support for for both Israel and Ukraine. Calling the two “vital for America’s national security.”

Representative Jim Jordan is hoping the third time is the charm.

He has another chance this morning to secure the role of house speaker.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation on Frisse
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
High school cross country runner receives life-changing surgery
High school cross country runner receives life-changing surgery
white image wfie
Player of the Week
Hospitalized woman may face charges after crash in Union County, sheriff says

Latest News

10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers practice as semi-state draws near
Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers practice as semi-state draws near
AR-15
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
Owensboro looks to secure funding for 70 new affordable homes
Owensboro applying for $10M grant to build 70 new affordable homes