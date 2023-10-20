Evansville Protestant Home hosting Remembrance Walk in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Protestant Home is inviting the community to join them for a Remembrance Walk in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They say it’s happening Friday morning at 10 a.m.

It will take place at the South Apartment Circle Drive.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to wear pink.

They say it will be a day of unity, remembrance, and support in the fight against breast cancer.

