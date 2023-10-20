Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Protestant Home hosting Remembrance Walk in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Young african american girl with serious expression holding pink breast cancer ribbon at the...
Evansville Protestant Home hosting Remembrance Walk in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month(Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Protestant Home is inviting the community to join them for a Remembrance Walk in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They say it’s happening Friday morning at 10 a.m.

It will take place at the South Apartment Circle Drive.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to wear pink.

They say it will be a day of unity, remembrance, and support in the fight against breast cancer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation on Frisse
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
Hospitalized woman may face charges after crash in Union County, sheriff says
High school cross country runner receives life-changing surgery
High school cross country runner receives life-changing surgery
white image wfie
Player of the Week

Latest News

Emergency crews in Henderson responding to house fire on Wathen Ln.
Emergency crews in Henderson responding to house fire on Wathen Ln.
Police: Man arrested after running from officers with loaded gun near school
Police: Man arrested after running from officers with loaded gun near school
10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines
10/20 Friday Sunrise Headlines