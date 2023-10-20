Birthday Club
Emergency crews in Henderson responding to house fire on Wathen Ln.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDESRON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several crews in Henderson are fighting a house fire.

Dispatch confirms that fire is in the 7000 block of Wathen Lane in Henderson.

This is in the bridges golf course area.

We know several fire departments, EMA, and Henderson police are all on scene.

Henderson police say first responders have closed off both lanes of Wathen Lane in the area of Braxton Park Drive.

Our 14 News crew on scene says the flames have destroyed the back side of the house.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

Officials confirm no one is hurt.

They say crews are clearing the scene now, but still ask you to avoid the area until further notice.

We will update this story as it develops.

