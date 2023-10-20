Breezy & Cooler

Birthday Club
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of October has been the driest of the year. Recorded rainfall to date is just .54″...well below the average of 2.20″. Becoming sunny to mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures ease into the upper 60s. The football forecast...breezy as temps drop into the 50s behind northwesterly winds. Tonight, mostly clear and colder with lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday, sunny and windy as high temps surge into the mid-70s behind southwesterly winds. Winds gusting 25-30 during the afternoon. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the lower 40s.

Sunday, sunny to mostly sunny and less breezy as high temps cool into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

