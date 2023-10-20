Bicyclist hit by car seriously injured, airlifted to local hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bicycle rider was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV this morning, according to Warrick County Chief Deputy Paul Kruze.

Emergency crews were called to the area Stevenson Station and Titzer Road just before 7:45 a.m.

Officials say the cyclist, a 73-year-old Elberfeld man, was airlifted to St. Vincent’s with serious injuries.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies the bicycle rider turned into the path of the Ford Escape while making a left turn onto Titzer Road.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the cyclist was wearing a helmet and flashing light were on the bicycle.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and deputies tell us drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.