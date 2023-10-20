Beautiful weekend ahead !

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Full sunshine returned to the Tri-State on Friday with afternoon temps in the mid 60s. Clear Friday night with lows in the mid 40s. Saturday will be sunny and mild with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, but slightly cooler with highs in the middle 60s. Cloudy skies will overtake the region for much of next week. Southerly winds will pump up the Gulf moisture and daily highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday. A late-week cold front will bring rain chances and cooler temps for Thursday night and Friday.

