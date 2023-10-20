Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Beautiful weekend ahead !

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Full sunshine returned to the Tri-State on Friday with afternoon temps in the mid 60s.   Clear Friday night with lows in the mid 40s.   Saturday will be sunny and mild with highs in the middle 70s.   Sunday will be mostly sunny, but slightly cooler with highs in the middle 60s.   Cloudy skies will overtake the region for much of next week.  Southerly winds will pump up the Gulf moisture and daily highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday.   A late-week cold front will bring rain chances and cooler temps for Thursday night and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation on Frisse
SWAT raid leads to 8 arrests on Margybeth Ave. in Evansville
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
Hospitalized woman may face charges after crash in Union County, sheriff says
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest

Latest News

10/20 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/20 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Breezy & Cooler
14 First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers Thursday evening, sunshine for Friday and the weekend