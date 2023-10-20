AR-15, drugs and cash seized during search warrant arrest in Ohio County

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - A 34-year-old Hartford man was detained and accused of drug trafficking after a search warrant arrest Thursday morning.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force worked alongside the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the Hartford Police Department during the search, which happened at a home on the 70 block of Martin Hill in Hartford.

Police say public complaints led authorities to their suspect, Timothy Bennett.

According to a press release, authorities found three ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than a thousand dollars in cash.

Investigators revealed they also found an AR-15, an automatic shotgun and a pistol.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Jail on charges of Trafficking in Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

