70-year-old man accused of child molesting in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County man is in jail facing a child molesting charge.

70-year-old Michael Andrew Rodenberg was booked this morning. Sheriff’s deputies say Rodenberg is accused of performing oral sex on a young teenager more than a dozen times this year.

Sheriff’s deputies say Rodenberg admitted to the acts and says he also had the teen perform oral sex on him. Investigators say all of the incidents happened at Rodenberg’s home.

Deputies say the victim told them Rodenberg is a Sunday School teacher at Grace Baptist Church.

We’ve reached out to the church, but haven’t heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.