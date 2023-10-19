Woman flown to hospital after crash in Union County may face charges, sheriff says

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman in Union County might be charged after leaving the hospital, Union County Sheriff Jason Thomas tells 14 News.

We’re told deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at KY 109 and KY 492 in Sturgis this morning.

Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road, went through a ditch and fence before rolling over.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and had to be flown to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say illegal drugs were found on scene and the driver could be facing charges.

The road is now clear and the investigation is ongoing.

