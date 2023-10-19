Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sneaker convention coming to Evansville
Crash on SR 66
Crash closes portion of SR 66 in Warrick County
Bobby Norman
Deputies: Driver found with meth, cash & gun charged with dealing
Motorcycle Crash
Sturgis man killed after losing control of motorcycle during crash
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
Larry York was arrested on hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot two men...
Illinois man charged after threatening to shoot 2 men because they were Muslim, police say
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
USI baseball taking on UE to help Friedrich’s Ataxia patients
FILE - Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024