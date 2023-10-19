USI baseball taking on UE to help Friedrich’s Ataxia patients
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana are set to face off in a baseball game this Saturday.
This is a charity event to help raise funds for the fight against Friedrich’s Ataxia. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.
You can purchase those at any Banterra Bank location in Evansville or Newburgh. First pitch is at 2 p.m.
