USI baseball taking on UE to help Friedrich’s Ataxia patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana are set to face off in a baseball game this Saturday.

This is a charity event to help raise funds for the fight against Friedrich’s Ataxia. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.

You can purchase those at any Banterra Bank location in Evansville or Newburgh. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

For more information on Friedrich’s Ataxia, click here.

