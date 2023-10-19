Birthday Club
UE baseball to battle USI Saturday in West Side Nut Club #CureFA exhibition
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team will be battling crosstown University of Southern Indiana baseball team in an effort to help raise funds for the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA).

Friedreich’s Ataxia is a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United States.

Organizers say the game is a part of the annual USI/West Side Nut Club #CureFA exhibition game.

A release shows that’s set to take place downtown Evansville at historic Bosse Field.

The first-pitch is set for 2 p.m., and tickets are now available at all Banterra Bank Evansville and Newburgh locations.

Tickets can also be purchased online at curefa.org/USIBaseball, and are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

For those who would like to learn more about FA, information can be found at CureFA.org.

