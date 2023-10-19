Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

UE art students selling chili this Halloween to fund local food pantry

UE art students selling chili this Halloween to fund local food pantry
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s Department of Art and Clay Club will hold its annual Chili Bowl Sale on the East Terrace Lawn on Halloween.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until the bowls and chili run out, UE Clay Club members will serve chili from open-air cauldrons on the East Terrace Lawn near the Ridgway University Center.

The bowls were created by members of the Clay Club, faculty, alumni and local Evansville residents.

Proceeds from the event will go be donated to a local food pantry and the Clay Club.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sneaker convention coming to Evansville
Crash on SR 66
Crash closes portion of SR 66 in Warrick County
Bobby Norman
Deputies: Driver found with meth, cash & gun charged with dealing
Motorcycle Crash
Sturgis man killed after losing control of motorcycle during crash
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

USI baseball taking on UE to help Friedrich’s Ataxia patients
There are a lot of things that come with the Fall season, but it can also bring an increase in...
Animals adapting to Autumn: an expert’s advice on avoiding animals
Honor Flight veterans preparing for visit to the nation’s capital
Evansville Rescue Mission breaks ground on new women and children’s center
Evansville Rescue Mission breaks ground on new women and children’s center