UE art students selling chili this Halloween to fund local food pantry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s Department of Art and Clay Club will hold its annual Chili Bowl Sale on the East Terrace Lawn on Halloween.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until the bowls and chili run out, UE Clay Club members will serve chili from open-air cauldrons on the East Terrace Lawn near the Ridgway University Center.

The bowls were created by members of the Clay Club, faculty, alumni and local Evansville residents.

Proceeds from the event will go be donated to a local food pantry and the Clay Club.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.