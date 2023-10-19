Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

10/19 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A new trial date has been set for one of the two people who are accused in connection to the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr.

We’re looking to learn more this morning after a person on a bicycle was hit by a car in Evansville. Police say the driver fled the scene.

We’re less than a month away from Election Day.

The candidates for Evansville Mayor went head to head Wednesday night at the University of Southern Indiana.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Officials say the situation is still “spiraling out of control.”

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

